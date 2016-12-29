Mother and daughter, 9, killed by Rome building collapse (2)

Rome, December 28 - A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday by the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of leaked gas. The mother was named as Debora Caterini, a 47-year-old teacher, and the daughter as Aurora. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi met with their relatives at the scene in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia, before the bodies were pulled from the rubble after nine hours' digging Wednesday night. Officials said they were found next to each other in the living room. "They were submerged in rubble, it was very difficult to find them," said the official who led the search, Luigi Liolli. Earlier Wednesday a man was pulled from the rubble with bruises and cuts all over his body and taken to hospital in code yellow. Another person, a woman, was also pulled out alive and taken to hospital in code red - though both are not said to be in life-threatening condition. Media have reported two other people were also rescued.