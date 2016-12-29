Xmas greetings 'spurred flu spike'

Rome, December 29 - Festive hugging and kissing caused a spike in Italy's influenza cases in the week leading up to Christmas Day, the Higher Health Institute said Thursday. There were 438,600 new flu cases that week compared to 261,900 the previous week, it said.
Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»
Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta
Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo
Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo