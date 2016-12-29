New govt 'ridiculous and dangerous', Di Maio says

Rome, December 29 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi Di Maio poked fun at the new government of Paolo Gentiloni on Facebook on Thursday, saying "the fact that it is ridiculous must not obscure the fact that it is dangerous". "The premier who is a fading photocopy of Renzi has stated that the rifts in the social fabric are (also) due to the Internet," wrote the deputy Lower House Speaker of the former foreign minister who was nominated to form a new government following the resignation of Matteo Renzi in the wake of a crushing defeat in a Constitutional reform referendum on December 4. "He also says he will continue the Renzi government's reforms. So what will the first urgent measure be? An Internet act?," Di Maio continued. "He was hardly concerned that these 'rifts'...are due to the fact that over 17 million Italians are at risk of poverty every day," he said. M5S, which backed the No campaign in the December referendum, was strongly opposed to the formation of a new government to replace the Renzi executive, calling instead for snap elections.