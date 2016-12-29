6.5 million want a job in Italy, Istat says +RPT+

(fixes typo in slug) Rome, December 29 - A reported 6.5 million people including unemployed and potential workers are jobless and would like to work, national statistics bureau Istat said Thursday in its annual review. Istat said potential workers are represented by people who are not actively seeking a job but would be ready to accept one or who are looking for work but are not immediately available.
