More jobs for over-50s, less for under-35s in Q3

(see related)Rome, December 28 - A joint labor ministry report out Wednesday showed employment grew among people aged over 50 and dropped among those under 35 in the third quarter of 2016. Employment among people aged 15-34 dropped by 1.1% or 55,000 jobs compared to the previous quarter, and by 0.6% or 29,000 jobs compared to the same period in 2015, according to a quarterly joint report by the labour ministry, Istat national statistics bureau, INPS social security and pensions agency, and Inail workers comp institute. Employment among people aged over 50 grew by 1% or 79,000 jobs compared to the previous quarter, and by 344,000 jobs or 4.6% compared to the third quarter in 2015, the report said. This increase was also due to fewer retirements, the report explained.