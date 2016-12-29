Cerca

70.1% of Italians feel healthy, Istat says

One in three young Italians smokes

70.1% of Italians feel healthy, Istat says

Rome, December 29 - Over two-thirds of Italy's population feel good about their health, especially in the North, statistical bureau Istat said in its 2016 statistical review published on Thursday. Overall, 70.1% of the population said they felt well, although 39.1% of Italians said they suffered from a chronic disease. Men had a more positive perception of the state of their health - 73.9% compared to 66.4% of women. Istat's annual statistical review also reported that one in three Italians aged between 25 and 34 (26.3%) smoke, in particular men. A reported 24.8% of men and 15.1% of women are smokers. In terms of lifestyle, a large numbers of Italians travel by car to go to work or to school. Seven out of 10 workers (68.9%) and 37.3% of students travel by car with only 13.1% of students and 5.5% of workers preferring to travel by bus or tram, Istat also said. Only 3.6% said they used a motorcycle or moped and 3.7% a bicycle to go to work or school. Eating lunch at home is still a habit for 72.7% of the population and lunch remains the main meal of the day for 66.6%, Istat said. Italians in 2015 took a reported 58 million trips in and out of the national territory for a total of 340.5 overnight stays, the statistical bureau also reported. However, the Italian population is well below the European average with 0.9 holidays a year compared to Europe's 2.4, Istat noted.

