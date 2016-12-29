Almost 4 mn faithful in pope Vatican meetings in 2016 (2)

Vatican City, December 29 - Almost four million faithful took part in Vatican meetings with Pope Francis in 2016, the Prefecture of the Papal Household said Thursday. It said the total at hearings, Angelus blessings and other meetings, at 3,952,140, was higher than the 3.2 million registered in 2015 because of the boost provided by the Holy Year Jubilee of Mercy. In 2013 and 2014, the first two years of Francis' papacy, the numbers were 6.6 million and 5.9 million respectively.