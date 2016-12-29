Cerca

Rome

UN talks only Syria solution - Gentiloni (2)

For transition phase, hope Russia contributes

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

palco per lo show di capodanno a Potenza
27.12.2016

Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 10 arresti Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
28.12.2016

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Studentessa «impiccata» nel sottopassaggio: è giallo
23.12.2016

Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto
27.12.2016

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena
28.12.2016

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale
23.12.2016

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale

UN talks only Syria solution - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, December 29 - Only talks at the United Nations can pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday. The only "credible" way forward, he said, "can only be opening serious talks on the transition handled by the UN. "It is very hard to imagine a different solution, we have to get there and I hope Russia helps arrive at this solution: the UN, transition, and dialogue between Bashar al-Assad and the oppositions". Gentiloni said "certainly we have behind us dramatic months and months of diplomatic failures, to be frank. "The tragedy of Aleppo has highlighted this difficulty. I am among those who does not think a more aggressive response on the military level is the right one". Gentiloni said "we had a format born in February in Munich and which seemed very promising, 18 countries including Italy around the table, at the head were Lavrov and Kerry and around it Iranians, Turks, Saudis, the different subjects we had to involve to reach peace. "This operation initially produced results...but then what happened? I must say that many worked against this US-Russian collaboration".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

30.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia