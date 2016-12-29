Italy's population aging, Istat says

Rome, December 29 - Italy's population is aging and the country has the second-oldest population in the European Union after Germany, national statistical agency Istat said in its annual statistical review out on Thursday. According to its age index, as of December 31 last year Italy ranked second in Europe with a measure of 161.4 people over 65 for every 100 young people, compared to 157.7 the previous year. Liguria was the region with the oldest population - 246.5 over 65 for every 100 young people - while Campania had the youngest (117.3%) although the average age of the population is growing in both regions, Istat said. The population residing in Italy at the end of 2015 was of 60,665,551 people, Istat also said. The number of deaths last year reportedly grew while life expectancy dropped from 80.3 to 80.1 the for men and from 85.0 to 84.7 for women on the previous year.