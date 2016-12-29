We'll continue Renzi reforms says Gentiloni

Rome, December 29 - The governm,ent will continue the reform process of its predecessor led by Matteo Renzi, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said at his end-of-year press conference Thursday, stressing that jobs, the South and young people were its priorities. Government stability must not stand in the way of the need for Italy to hold a general election as soon as possible, the former foreign minister said. Stability is all very well but it cannot "block democracy", Gentiloni said, stressing that elections must not be seen as a "threat". He said the government would work with all parties on a new electoral law and the government would remain in charge "as long as it has the confidence of parliament". Gentiloni said that his government would spur a debate on a new electoral law. He said "rapidity" was a systemic need, and is not related to the duration of the executive". It would be a mistake to cancel the good work of the previous government led by Matteo Renzi, Gentiloni said. "To cancel or consign it to oblivion would be a mistake," said Gentiloni, who was foreign minister in Renzi's administration. Gentiloni said that "for me the key words are jobs, the South and young people." He said his government would build on the structural reforms of the previous government of Matteo Renzi. "Full steam ahead on reforms, we haven't been joking," he said. Gentiloni stressed the importance of the "continuity" of his government team with that of Renzi's previous executive, but the political "discontinuity". Gentiloni said widely abused vouchers for occasional work "are not the virus sowing black labour, they don't have the copyright of black labour" but "we must correct their abuse". He said the government would act swiftly and said a review was underway on "what is very clearly wrong, without turning this into the mother of all the problems and woes of the labour market". Gentiloni said that "the economy has grown, steady jobs have grown, around 700,000 jobs more" but "there is enormous work to be done in the under-40 age bracket". On another economic priority, saving Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Gentiloni said that with the government's 20-billion-euro fund for banks including MPS "we have made savings safe". But he said the enactment of the decree would be "long and complicated". He added: "However, a decision has been made and it will be strategic". Gentiloni said he had been taken aback by the "abrupt" Christmas Day news of the European Central Bank's saying a capital hike for MPS bank should be raised from five billion to 8.8 billion euros. "These are assessments by the oversight (body). Since it will be a very long process, several months, there will be dialogue and talks. It can't be solved by communications. That's why we made our own assessments, voiced by (Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan, and we will collaborate with the utmost possible constructive spirit". Gentiloni voiced the hope for "fruitful and useful talks" on the rescue of MPS with the EU. He said a 20-billion-euro save-bank decree was not the end of the affair, but it would entail "months of talks with European oversight bodies". "I hope it is a productive and effective dialectic otherwise it will be a more difficult discussion," he said. Gentiloni said the government would do it utmost to make sure "safeguarding savers is at the centre of all this process". On French giant Vivendi's bid to take over Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset, he said the government was keeping a "watchful eye" on the case but it had no 'golden power' it could wield, while acknowledging Mediaset's importance to the Italian economy. Gentiloni said the government was monitoring Vivendi's bid because it was "aware of the importance of Mediaset in Italy". But he stressed "there are no golden powers to be exercised in this sector". Gentiloni said "the government does not want to activate instruments, there are watchdog structures and authorities which may raise the issue if they want". He said "it is a very important sector for the government and the fact that it is the target of a takeover bid does not leave us indifferent". In other remarks, Gentiloni expressed "pride" in Italy's stopping the Berlin Christmas market killer, Anis Amri, who was shot by police near Milan. He also said he saw signs of growing cooperation from Egypt over the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo earlier this year. On Italy's duty presidency of the Group of Seven, he said Italy would use it for two goals: "the centrality of the Mediterranean, which cannot be a 'mare nullius', that is a sea of no one; and to use the G7 for different relations with Russia. "It doesn't mean renouncing principles but a return to Cold War logic is wrong, it makes no sense today". Gentiloni said Italy's relationship with the United States, no matter what administration, "remained the cornerstone" of its foreign policy. He said the Mideast crisis could only be resolved by a two-State solution.