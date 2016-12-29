Mother and daughter, 9, killed by Rome building collapse

Rome, December 28 - A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday by the collapse of a Rome building caused by an explosion of leaked gas. The mother was named as Debora Caterini, a 47-year-old teacher, and the daughter as Aurora. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi met with their relatives at the scene in the southern Roman suburb of Acilia, before the bodies were pulled from the rubble after nine hours' digging Wednesday night. Earlier a man was pulled from the rubble with bruises and cuts all over his body and taken to hospital in code yellow. Another person, a woman, was also pulled out alive and taken to hospital. Media reported two other people were rescued.