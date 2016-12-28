Cerca

Police raids linked to Amri Italy jail contacts

One near Latina

Rome, December 28 - Italian police on Wednesday carried out raids in connection with contacts Berlin Christmas market terror killer Anis Amri had while in jail for four years in Italy, sources said. One search took place near Latina south of Rome, they said. Police said the searches were carried out against persons in radical Islamist circles. Amr, 24, who killed 12 people in Berlin on December 19 and was shot dead by Italian police near Milan December 23, is believed to have been radicalised while in an Italian jail. He reportedly arrived in Italy in 2011 and was incarcerated at Palermo's Ucciardone Prison after a conviction for arson, bodily harm, threats, and damages. Italy then issued a deportation order, but this was not carried out because Tunisian authorities failed to recognize him as a national in time. He then fled to Germany, where it turns out he used several different identities and where police stopped him at least once with fake Italian ID.

