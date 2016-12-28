Cerca

Capri

Helen Mirren given Legend award at Capri festival

With husband, director Taylor Hackford

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

palco per lo show di capodanno a Potenza
27.12.2016

Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 10 arresti Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
28.12.2016

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Studentessa «impiccata» nel sottopassaggio: è giallo
23.12.2016

Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto
27.12.2016

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena
28.12.2016

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale
23.12.2016

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale

Helen Mirren given Legend award at Capri festival

Capri, December 28 - English actress Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, received Legend Awards at this year's Capri Film Festival, taking selfies on stage and praising each other in their acceptance speeches. Hackford compared Mirren to legendary Italian actress Anna Magnani, and Mirren told Hackford: "I've always admired you, also for what you did as president of the Director's Guild of America". This year's "Capri, Hollywood" festival kicked off with the premiere of Mirren's latest, "Collateral Beauty" by director David Frankel. It's an ensemble comedy starring Mirren as Death, with an equally star-studded cast including Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, and Kate Winslet. "Two things attracted me to this film," Mirren said. "The first is that it's an ensemble film, and I'm always attracted to films that have many protagonists. The other, naturally, is the message: I too have experienced certain feelings and I can assure you that there's always a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. The film tells the story of an advertising agent in New York who becomes depressed after losing his daughter, and vents his feelings by writing letters to abstract entities such as Death, Love, and Time. "It wasn't easy conveying this message. I told myself, it could be misunderstood," Mirren said. "But instead it came out and it's a light film, without heaviness. I knew the director and I loved his films like 'The Devil Wears Prada'. He did very good work and the result is a balanced film. Acting with Will Smith was exceptional because he's an exceptional person. Did you notice also that all the actresses are English? It was fantastic working with my friends. I'm happy with the result. In some ways it's the classic Hollywood film but it touches the heart. The work was complicated, lots of takes, and some improvising. The image of beauty that it transmits isn't like TV spots but rather the beauty of love".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

30.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia