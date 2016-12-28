Salvini says will make New Year's Eve address

Milan, December 28 - Anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he would make a New Year's Eve address to Italians as an alternative to the traditional one delivered by President Sergio Mattarella on Italian TV. Salvini said he would be aiming for an audience that was "not resigned", saying that "the resigned will be listening to Mattarella".
