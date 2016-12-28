Rome's forums 'united' for free on New Year (2)

Rome, December 28 - Romans and tourists will have a chance to visit the Imperial Forums and the Roman one, both for free as barriers will be removed on New Year's Day, Rome authorities said Wednesday. "It'll be great not only for tourists but specially for Romans," said deputy mayor and culture pointman, Luca Bergamo. The move was seen as a partial response to criticism over Mayor Virginia Raggi's cancellation of the traditional New Year's Eve rock concert at the Circus Maximus.