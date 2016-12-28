900 migrants saved in Med

Rome, December 28 - Some 900 migrants were rescued in the central Mediterranean Wednesday in three operations coordinated by the Italian Costa Guard and the transport ministry. The migrants, aboard to large boats and a small one, were picked up by the Aquarius, from the NGO SOS Mediterranée, and by a British ship in the Eunavfor Med mission.
