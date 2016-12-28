ABI sees GDP +0.9% in 2016-2017, +1.2% in 2018

Rome, December 28 - Italian banking association ABI said Wednesday it estimates national GDP will grow by +0.9% in 2016 and 2017, and of +1.2% in 2018. Growth will be driven by internal demand, it said in a 2016-2018 report compiled jointly with the nation's major banks. Italy has left recession behind and its slow economic growth is "consistent with the international cyclical picture", according to ABI.