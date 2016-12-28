Strong winds, snow forecast in central, southern Italy

Rome, December 28 - Strong winds and snow have been forecast on mountainous areas across central and southern Italy starting on Wednesday night and civil protection authorities have issued a bad weather alert concerning the Marche, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania regions as well as Sicily. Storms and gale winds are expected on the Adriatic and Ionian coasts while snow has been forecast at over 500 meters of altitude in Abruzzo, Molise and Campania.