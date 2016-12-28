Cerca

Vatican City

Pope reflects on Abraham’s faith and hope

'Complaining to God is a way of praying'

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

palco per lo show di capodanno a Potenza
27.12.2016

Potenza super blindata
per il Capodanno in diretta
Matera al buio per protesta

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 10 arresti Compagna boss La Selva capo banda
28.12.2016

Mafia, blitz a Conversano: 12 arresti
Compagna boss La Selva capo banda

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Studentessa «impiccata» nel sottopassaggio: è giallo
23.12.2016

Studentessa «impiccata»
nel sottopassaggio: è giallo

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto
27.12.2016

Capodanno a Bari: si monta il palco per il concerto

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena
28.12.2016

«Un Natale vibrante»: gli auguri di Malena

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale
23.12.2016

Non solo capitone, i baresi e la tavola di Natale

Pope reflects on Abraham’s faith and hope

Vatican City, December 28 - Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke about Abraham to reflect on Christian hope at his last general audience of this year. "Abraham had trust, he left his home, his land, his friends, everything, he reached the country indicated to him by God as time passed", said the pontiff, calling him a "father in faith and hope". Meanwhile Abraham and Sarah remained childless and, although Abraham did not lose patience, "he complained with God and we learn this from our father Abraham: complaining with God is a way of praying", said the pope, continuing his weekly series of catechetical addresses on hope. "Although the fulfillment of God's promise was long delayed and seemed to be impossible, Abraham continued to hope", he noted. Hope, the pope also said at one point, "gives a faith that is able to fight with God", "a faith that is not afraid of looking at reality and accepting its contradictions". During his post-Christmas general audience, the pontiff thanked all those who had sent him Christmas greetings and watched performances by Liana Orfei's Golden Circus. He also addressed young couples at the audience, calling them courageous. "I call them courageous because it takes courage to get married and do it for life, well done".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

30.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia