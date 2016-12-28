Consumer groups scoff at Istat data

(see related)Rome, December 28 - Consumer groups scoffed Wednesday at new consumer confidence data from Istat national statistics bureau, saying it must have been collected in a different country. "Consumer confidence has improved significantly, as Istat claims? Frankly, we don't think so. We wouldn't want the data to come from surveys in other countries, as we fear," Adusbef and Federconsumatori groups said in a statement. They pointed out that that the consumer market was static or got worse in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday. "The trend confirms that our economic system is still trapped in a standstill phase," they said, calling on the government to urgently roll out measures to increase family purchasing power, redistribute wealth, and create jobs.
