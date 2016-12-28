Boy, 10, in induced coma after tripping into wire

Sassari, December 28 - A 10-year-old boy was in an induced coma in extremely serious condition Wednesday after tripping into a wire and banging his head on December 23. The wire was strung around a public housing construction site adjoining a park on December 23. The child had been treated and released at the emergency room for abrasions to the neck on the day of the incident, but was hospitalized two days ago with head pain and underwent surgery to remove some hematomas. Prosecutors are assessing whether to proceed against the construction site manager and emergency room staff.