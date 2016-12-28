Over half a million new jobs in Q3

Rome, December 28 - Jobs rose by just over half a million units in the third quarter of the year compared to the previous year, most of them permanent, according to labour ministry data out Wednesday. There were 543,000 new jobs in the third quarter, up by 93,000 over the previous quarter. Of these, 489,000 were permanent open-ended contracts and 54,000 were temporary contracts. The data was compiled in the first joint quarterly report on employment trends compiled by the labour ministry, Istat national statistics bureau, INPS social security and pensions agency, and Inail workers comp institute.