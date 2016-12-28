Treasury to invest 6.6bn in MPS bailout

Rome, December 28 - Italy's Treasury may invest up to 6.6 billion euros in the "precautionary recapitalization" of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank, bringing its stake to 75%, sources said Wednesday. If these, two billion euros would be invested to protect small and retail investors, the sources said. The government initially said it would invest five billion euros but the European Central Bank (ECB) subsequently said MPS would need more than that to avoid dissolution, bringing its prerequisite up to 8.8 billion euros. Italy last week set up a 20-billion-euro fund for bank bailouts.
