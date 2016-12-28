December consumer confidence up (2)

Rome, December 28 - Consumer confidence rose and business confidence was down in December, Istat national statistics bureau said Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose from 108.1 to 111.1 points, the same level as July 2016. Business confidence dropped from 101.4 to 100.3 points. Confidence was down in the construction and services sectors, but rose in manufacturing and retail sales. Istat said the economic climate for consumers rose from 127.6 to 133.8 points, while the personal and current climate rose for the second consecutive month, from 101.3 to 102.7 points and from 103.7 to 106.2 points, respectively.