Rome kennel under investigation by anti-corruption body

Change in management leads to assault and threats

Rome, December 27 - Many questions remain on the case of the Muratella municipal kennel in the Italian capital, which has apparently remained illegally in the hands of its former management. On the day it was to have been handed over, assaults and threats reportedly occurred and various associations are filing reports in order to get their "piece of the pie". The Italian anti-corruption body ANAC took action into reports of corruption within municipal kennels in April and following the most recent reports has integrated its activities by sending its files to the prosecutor's office, the Court of Auditors, and the anti-corruption unit of the financial police. It emerged in April that the sector had for 15 years been dominated by a system of automatic extensions without any tender process. Large sums were assigned to only a few managing firms. Some 2,500 dogs enter the largest of the kennels, Muratella, every year. Managed since 2033 by the Associazione Volontari Canile di Porta Portese (ACVPP) through repeated extensions, on May 1 it was to have passed into the hands of the non-profit association L'Impronta. On May 1, L'Impronta employees and the director of the Environmental Protection Department were attacked and threatened. Meanwhile, the AVCPP has reportedly continued to manage the facilities and receive donations through the holding of public events.

