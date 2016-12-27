Waste firm slams mayor's critique of mafia boss Mass priest

Cerca

Bari, December 27 - A waste-management-company head related to a priest whose planned Mass for a dead mafia boss was cancelled on Tuesday objected to the town mayor's assertion that the prelate be transferred because that business link allegedly made him incompatible with the town's affairs. "As defense for (the company) Prometeo and its legal representatives, I would like to point out that the company reserves the right to examine with the necessary attention the unacceptable and instrumental statements by the mayor of Grumo Appula, Michele D'Atri, which dare to associate the exercise of a spiritual ministry and not-better-specified business interests," lawyer Francesco Paolo Sisto said. He is representing the Modena-based businessman Silvestro Delle Foglie, who owns the waste disposal company of Modugno near Bari that has been brought into the issue of Father Michele Delle Foglie, whose Mass for late boss Rocco Sollecito was cancelled because it was incompatible "because of his family's business activity, which is trying to open the region's biggest composting plant against the wishes of the town council". Sollecito was killed in May in Canada. In reference to the mayor's words, the lawyer said that "appropriate initiatives" would be considered, "including criminal proceedings, so that the person who made the statements will have to account for them".

