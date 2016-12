Fishermen missing off Sicily

Catania, December 27 - Two fishermen have been missing off the eastern coast of Sicily for five days, the sister of one of the men told local daily La Sicilia Tuesday. "Don't abandon them. Don't abandon us," appealed Santa Giuffrida, sister of Enzo, who went missing after setting out from Aci Trezza near Catania with his friend Enzo Cardi aboard a seven-metre motorboat on Friday.