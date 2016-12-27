Mother kills two children, attempts suicide in Gela (2)

Caltanissetta, December 27 - A woman killed her two children, aged 10 and 7, in the Sicilian town of Gela Tuesday before trying to commit suicide by scaling the balcony of her home in the town's historic centre before a neighbour stopped her. The woman, the wife of a Gela engineer, reportedly poisoned her kids. Neighbours said she had been suffering from depression for some time. The mother was named as Giuseppa Savatta, 41. She was said to have poured bleach down her kids' throats, before swallowing it herself, shouting and trying to get over the balcony. The husband, 48-year-old Vincenzo Trainito, is an engineer who teaches in a private school.