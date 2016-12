Soccer: Ranieri 3rd in IFFHS rankings

Rome, December 27 - Claudio Ranieri, the Italian coach who led Leicester City to their fairytale Premier League title, came third in the coach of the year standings compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Ranieri, the Roman-born manager who steered the 5,000-to-1 shots to their storied victory, placed behind Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who came top, and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane, who came second. Real beat Atletico on penalties in the European Champions League final.