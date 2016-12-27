Poggi family lawyers say new probe 'groundless' (2)

Milan, December 27 - Lawyers for the family of Chiara Poggi, the 26-year-old killed in the Italian town of Garlasco in 2007, say a new probe looking at the possibility that Poggi's killer may have been a friend of her brother's and not her boyfriend at the time Alberto Stasi, who was convicted of the crime, are "totally groundless". "The only person (responsible) has already been convicted by an irrevocable sentence issued in the name of the Italian people," the Poggi family lawyers said. The Pavia prosecutor's office has upheld a request to reopen a murder case filed by the mother of Alberto Stasi. Poggi's brother's friend, Andrea Sempio, has been put under investigation in a fresh probe, sources said, after traces of his DNA were - according to an analysis ordered by the defense team - found under the victim's nails. The Poggi family lawyers, Gian Luigi Tizzoni and Francesco Compagna, said in a statement that Italy's supreme Court of Cassation acknowledged that expert analysis during the trial regarding DNA under the victim's fingernails showed that "it wasn't possible to make any consideration on the topic of identity or of exclusion, as the defendant's defense team has acknowledged several times". Tizzoni and Compagna also specified that the current Milan general prosecutor hasn't accepted as "founded" Stasi's mother's request for review, and that any request for review would come under the authority of judiciary officials in nearby Brescia.