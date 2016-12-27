Cerca

Milan

Poggi family lawyers say new probe 'groundless' (2)

Say Stasi conviction 'irrevocable sentence'

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, a centinaia festeggianoVigilia prigionieri sull'IntercityLa denuncia: senza cibo e acqua
25.12.2016

Bari, a centinaia festeggiano
Vigilia prigionieri sull'Intercity
«Lasciati senza cibo e acqua»

Moretti gela Brindisi, disdettoaccordo da 530 posti di lavoro
21.12.2016

Moretti gela Brindisi, disdetto
accordo da 530 posti di lavoro
«Stabilimento non in discussione»

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Il corpo di una donna di 83 annirinvenuto in casa a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Valenzano, anziana sgozzata
in casa. Il figlio:«Sono stato io» Foto

messa per il boss a Grumo, invito del parroco
26.12.2016

Parroco di Grumo invita i fedeli
a messa in suffragio boss ucciso
Il questore: celebrazione all'alba
Il vescovo: è un grave scandalo

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale
25.12.2016

Bari, crivellato di colpi un locale

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi
27.12.2016

Il governatore Emiliano ad Ugento per vedere la discarica Burgesi

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Bari, il tour pattumiera dopo la movida della Vigilia
25.12.2016

Bari, ecco il tour pattumiera
dopo la movida della Vigilia
Fb, il nostro video virale.«Vergogna»

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Poggi family lawyers say new probe 'groundless' (2)

Milan, December 27 - Lawyers for the family of Chiara Poggi, the 26-year-old killed in the Italian town of Garlasco in 2007, say a new probe looking at the possibility that Poggi's killer may have been a friend of her brother's and not her boyfriend at the time Alberto Stasi, who was convicted of the crime, are "totally groundless". "The only person (responsible) has already been convicted by an irrevocable sentence issued in the name of the Italian people," the Poggi family lawyers said. The Pavia prosecutor's office has upheld a request to reopen a murder case filed by the mother of Alberto Stasi. Poggi's brother's friend, Andrea Sempio, has been put under investigation in a fresh probe, sources said, after traces of his DNA were - according to an analysis ordered by the defense team - found under the victim's nails. The Poggi family lawyers, Gian Luigi Tizzoni and Francesco Compagna, said in a statement that Italy's supreme Court of Cassation acknowledged that expert analysis during the trial regarding DNA under the victim's fingernails showed that "it wasn't possible to make any consideration on the topic of identity or of exclusion, as the defendant's defense team has acknowledged several times". Tizzoni and Compagna also specified that the current Milan general prosecutor hasn't accepted as "founded" Stasi's mother's request for review, and that any request for review would come under the authority of judiciary officials in nearby Brescia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

28.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia