ECB says MPS cash call up to 8.8 bn (3)

Rome, December 27 - A cash call for troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) must be raised from five billion to 8.8 billion euros, the European Central Bank (ECB) has said after the Italian government unveiled a bailout just before Christmas. The recapitalisation for Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank will be paid for by the Italian State and shareholders. The Bundesbank said Tuesday the bailout has to be "carefully weighed to avert the risks of strong economic turbulence". Two aspects of the bailout are at the centre of negotiations between the ECB and the Italian government, sources said: the timeframe for the repayment of public funds and the price that MPS shareholders and bondholders will have to pay. MPS shares were still suspended from trading Tuesday. The bailout became necessary after an MPS five-billion-euro capital hike failed. MPS needed to raise cash urgently after coming last in ECB stress tests of 51 banks in July because of its high rate of non-performing loans (NPLs).