Sofil launches Parmalat takeover bid

Milan, January 27 - Sofil, part of the French dairy giant Lactalis, on Tuesday launched a bid to get the 12.6% of Parmalat it does not already hold, with the aim of delisting the Italian dairy group. The takeover bid values Parmalat shares at 2.8 euros per share, with an 8.5% premium on the last bourse price of December 23. The delisting is aimed at "continuing to support (Parmalat's) growth", Sofin said. Parmalat shares surged by almost 10% on the takeover news.