Bring back border controls - Liguria Governor

Genoa, December 23 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti on Friday called for border controls to be brought back due to the threat posed by Islamist terrorism. "We have to reinstate controls at the borders, rail crossings, ports and identify the people who arrive on migrant boats," said Toti, a member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. "Those who have nothing to hide won't have any problem showing a document. It would be better if those who have something to hide couldn't move freely".