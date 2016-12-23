Govt set to have 62% of MPS's capital - Equita Sim

Milan, December 23 - The government is set to have a stake of 62% in Monte dei Paschi di Siena after it passed a decree to save the troubled bank, according to a report by Equita Sim analysts on Friday. "Hypothesising a subordinate to share conversion price equal to that of the government's subscription, institutional investors would control 38% of the new MPS and the government 62%," the report said.
