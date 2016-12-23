Shootout cops Facebook pages blacked out

Monza, December 23 - The Facebook profiles of the two police officers involved in the shootout in which the suspected terrorist behind Monday's attack in Berlin was killed have been blacked out, Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu said Friday. "We have the duty to protect the image of our officers," De Iesu said. "We told the lads not to let themselves be taken by the emotions. We are not talking about crime, but international terrorism and there is a problem of prevention".