Court annuls fines on Mediaset, Sky, Lega Calcio

Milan, December 23 - Lazio's regional administrative court on Friday accepted an appeal by Italy's major pay-TV operators Sky, Mediaset and Mediaset Premium, as well as the Lega Calcio soccer league and its advisor Infront, thus annulling a decision by Italy's antitrust authority that had imposed millions of euros' worth of fees for a June 2014 anti-competitive deal on Serie A soccer rights from 2015 to 2018. Mediaset had been fined 51.4 million, Infront 9 million, Sky 4 million, and Lega Calcio 1.9 million. The anti-trust authority said it will appeal to the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court.