Vivendi 'open to full collaboration' on Mediaset

Vivendi CEO vows 'spirit of maximum transparency'

Rome, December 23 - Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine said now that his company is the second-largest shareholder in Mediaset, "there are more reasons than ever" for the company find an agreement with the top Italian private broadcaster. De Puyfontaine went before the Italian stock market regulator CONSOB in Rome on Friday for a hearing on the French group's increase in Mediaset stock in response to a complaint filed against it by Fininvest, the Berlusconi family holding company that controls Mediaset. Fininvest complained of insider trading, describing Vivendi's buying spree as a hostile takeover attempt. De Puyfontaine said that during the hearing Vivendi "had the opportunity to clearly illustrate the situation and the actions it has taken, inspired by maximum transparency and in full respect of regulations". He said Vivendi is "open to full collaboration and to furnish all clarifications in a spirit of maximum transparency", adding that he wants to "remain positive" on the possibility of building a pan-European media group that "would be great news for every Italian and every French". Earlier this month Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said Vivendi caused the Italian broadcaster "very serious damage" after it pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset Premium last April. In August, Fininvest sought 570 million euros in damages from Vivendi over its alleged failure to respect the deal.

