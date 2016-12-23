Merkel thanks Italy, best wishes for injured officer

Rome, December 23 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday thanked Italy after the man suspected of being the terrorist behind Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin was shot dead by police near Milan. "I thanked the Italian Premier (Paolo Gentiloni) and I'd like to reiterate my thanks to the Italian police and all the security forces for such close cooperation," she said. "I hope the injured policeman has a full and fast recovery".
