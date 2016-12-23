Cerca

Shootout policeman's family proud, thankful

Palermo, December 23 - The parents of Luca Scatà, the 29-year-old policeman who killed Berlin massacre suspect Anis Amri, expressed pride at their son on Friday and thanks that he is still alive. "I spoke to Luca this morning," said Scatà's mother. "He called because he wanted to put my mind at ease as he was afraid I'd seen the news of the shootout on TV and was worried. "He said he was fine. The police was always his dream. "We were worried but we supported him. Luca is strong, determined and we are proud". Scatà is from Canicattini Bagni, near Siracusa, in Sicily. After finishing high school and studying computer engineering in Catania for two years, he did an year of voluntary service in the army in 2011. He then passed the tests to be admitted to the police force and was waiting for his definitive deployment. His father, Giuseppe, is a council worker, his mother is a housewife and his 26-year-old sister is a psychology graduate. Scatà's father Giuseppe said: "I thank God that he's alive. He's a brave lad and he did his duty". Christian Movio, Scata's partner who was injured in the shootout, also paid tribute. "My colleague's behavior was exemplary. He reacted as soon as he (Amri) took the gun out of his jacket and fired at me," Movio said according Lombardy Deputy Governor Fabrizio Sala after he visiting the injured officer in hospital.

