Berlin suspect 'may have had support in Sesto'

Milan, December 23 - Anis Amri, thought to have been behind a terrorist attack this week in Berlin, may have had "support" from some members of the Muslim community in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan counterterrorism investigators said on Friday. Amri was killed over the night after he opened fire on police during a routine stop-check after arriving in Italy from France on Thursday.
Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»
Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina
Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd
Sangue sulle strade pugliesi
tre incidenti, quattro morti
Spopola in Rete
«Malena la pugliese»