Soccer: Roma trim Juve's lead to four points

Rome, December 23 - Second-placed AS Roma trimmed Juventus's lead at the top of Serie A to four points by coming form behind to beat Chievo 3-1 at home on Thursday. Champions Juve have a game in hand as they are in Doha for Friday's Italian Super Cup match against fifth-placed AC Milan. Napoli are third with 35 points, seven behind Juve, after drawing 3-3 with Fiorentina. Fourth-placed Lazio were thumped 3-0 by sixth-placed Inter on Wednesday.