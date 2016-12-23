Threat not underestimated, max attention - Gentiloni

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that the level of attention to possible acts of terrorism was at a maximum and stressed that the threat had not been underestimated after police killed the Berlin attack suspect. He said that what happened near Milan showed how important the "increased checks" across Italy were and that it is necessary to "increase cooperation at the international level". "We are more engaged on the security front than ever," he said.
