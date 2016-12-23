++ Man probed as doubt cast on Garlasco conviction ++

Milan, December 23 - The Pavia prosecutor's office has upheld a request to reopen a murder case filed by the mother of Alberto Stasi, who is serving 16 years in prison for killing his girlfriend Chiara Poggi on August 13, 2007 in the northern town of Garlasco. DNA traces of a friend of Chiara's brother were - according to an analysis ordered by the defense team - found under the victim's nails, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported.