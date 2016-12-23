Amri arrived in Italy via France

Milan, December 23 - Anis Amri arrived in Italy from France, according to anti-terrorism Digos police. He went from Chambery to Turin and then took a train to Milan, where he arrived at around 1:00. Then he went from Milan's Stazione Centrale to Sesto San Giovanni, where he ran into two police officers and was killed in a shoot-out.
Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»
Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina
Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd
Sangue sulle strade pugliesi
tre incidenti, quattro morti
Spopola in Rete
«Malena la pugliese»