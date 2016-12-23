Cerca

Berlin suspect Amri killed near Milan

Tunisian opened fire during ordinary stop-check

Rome, December 23 - Anis Amri, the man suspected of Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in which 12 people died, was killed in a shootout at Sesto San Giovanni, near Milan, on Friday, various investigative sources said. He was identified on the basis of his appearance and fingerprints, anti-terrorism sources in Milan said. He was shot dead after opening fire on police during an ordinary road stop-check in Sesto San Giovanni's Piazza I Maggio at around 3:00, sources said.

