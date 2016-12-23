Cerca

Rome

State rescues Monte Paschi di Siena (2)

Govt passes decree with mechanism to protect retail clients

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingoe fa pace con Striscia
19.12.2016

Fabio «divorzia» da Mingo
e fa pace con Striscia
«Ha preferito un assegno»

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni sulle tangenti in Marina
18.12.2016

Taranto, nuove rivelazioni
sulle tangenti in Marina

Tamponamento sulla tangenziale poi arriva un tir e travolge 4 veicoli Feriti non gravi e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Bari, carambola di auto e Tir
traffico impazzito ovunque Vd

Furgone contro auto nel Barese due romeni morti e due contusi
18.12.2016

Sangue sulle strade pugliesi
tre incidenti, quattro morti

Milena Mastromarino
28.09.2016

Spopola in Rete
«Malena la pugliese»

Omicidio a Valenzano
22.12.2016

Omicidio a Valenzano

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code
20.12.2016

Doppio tamponamento sulla tangenziale di Bari: feriti e lunghe code

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti
19.12.2016

Attentato con tir a Berlino: 9 morti e 50 feriti

Matera, il presepe prende vita
17.12.2016

Matera, il presepe prende vita

La nuova insegna della Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno in Piazza Moro a Bari
19.12.2016

Bari, la Gazzetta
illumina piazza Moro
Video: l'evento

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti
20.12.2016

Brindisi, gambizzato resta a terra sotto gli sguardi dei passanti

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

State rescues Monte Paschi di Siena (2)

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government has moved to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) after the troubled bank failed in a bid to raise five billion euros of fresh capital. In an overnight meeting the cabinet approved a decree with a mechanism to give MPS's retail clients 100% protection via a 20 billion-euro fund for banks that has been approved by parliament. "I think that this is an important day, a turning point (for MPS)," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said early on Friday. "It gives reassurance for its savers and for its future". Italy stock market regulator CONSOB has suspended trading in the shares of Italy's oldest and third-largest bank. MPS had said Thursday that its drive to bring in fresh capital had raised 2.45 billion euros via debt-for-equity conversions, well short of the five-billion target after it failed to secure an anchor investor.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Il giornale di oggi

24.12.2016

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia