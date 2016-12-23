Gentiloni sees turning point for MPS

Rome, December 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said the government's intervention to rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena marked a new start for the troubled bank. "I think that this is an important day, a turning point (for MPS)," Gentiloni said early on Friday after an overnight cabinet meeting to approve the decree to help the bank. "It gives reassurance for its savers and for its future".
