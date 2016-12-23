Amri killed, fingerprints match

Milan, December 23 - A man killed by police at Sesto San Giovanni, near Milan, has been identified as Amis Amri, the man suspected of Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in which 12 people died, anti-terrorism sources in Milan said Friday. He was identified on the basis of his appearance and fingerprints, the sources said. He was shot dead after opening fire on police during an ordinary road stop-check in Sesto San Giovanni's Piazza I Maggio at around 3:00, sources said.