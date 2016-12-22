MPS bail-out 'would have a time limit'

Rome, December 22 - A public intervention to save Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank would only be for 12-18 months, EU sources told ANSA on Thursday. The Treasury currently holds a 4% stake in what is Italy's oldest and third-largest bank, but could raise that to double digits should a bail-out become a reality. However under Article 32 of the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), member states can only step in to save one of their banks for a set amount of time. In the case of Italy, this would have to negotiated by Rome and Brussels as part of a new industrial plan for MPS, one of the EU sources said. The Treasury reportedly would push for at least two years to give new management breathing room. In any case, this will be the very first government bank rescue under the BRRD, a 2014 European directive that went into effect this year and which provides for public funds to be used to restructure a bank only after a bail-in.