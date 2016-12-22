Cerca

Alitalia CEO denies redundancies in the works

Unions say mgmt may cut 1,500 jobs in new industrial plan

(supersedes previous)Rome, December 22 - Alitalia CEO Cramer Ball on Thursday denied union speculation that airline management is planning to cut 1,500 jobs. "The issue of redundancies is not on my agenda right now," Ball said. "I'm working to define the details of the new industrial plan". However in a letter to employees, Ball said the guidelines for the new industrial plan include a "payroll reduction". "It is essential we realize that reductions are necessary if we wish this company to survive," Ball wrote, adding that no definite decision has been made as to redundancies. Unions said earlier in the day Alitalia may be planning to cut at least 1,500 jobs through redundancies, outsourcing, and the non-renewal of temporary contracts. Earlier still, Alitalia and its partners Etihad Airways, Intesa SanPaolo bank, and UniCredit bank signed a deal for the financing of the second phase of its industrial plan. Transportation Minister Graziano Delrio pronounced himself "satisfied" a deal was reached, however the ailing airline will probably need to change tack because its problems are "structural". "We're talking about significant losses," Delrio said. "A different strategy is needed". Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the government is committed to "improving the situation" because Alitalia is "strategic". Also on Thursday, Alitalia shareholders approved a short-term investment plan allowing management to start negotiations with major stakeholders within the next 60 days to "obtain their commitment to enact measures leading to radical cost reductions". Spending cuts are "the only way to guarantee the long-term support of partners and financial institutions, thus ensuring the company's sustainability", the company said in a statement.

